Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and black currant followed by aromas of violet, iris, blackberry, plum, cocoa, tobacco, leather, mace, laurel, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and black currant.

18 months in barrique.


