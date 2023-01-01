|
Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico Iri da Iri 2014
Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum jam, black cherry jam and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry jam, blueberry jam, carob, tamarind, tobacco, chocolate, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum jam, black cherry jam and blackberry jam.
36 months in cask, 18 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|January 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2019
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --