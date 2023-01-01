Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum jam, black cherry jam and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry jam, blueberry jam, carob, tamarind, tobacco, chocolate, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum jam, black cherry jam and blackberry jam.

36 months in cask, 18 months in bottle.


