Deep golden yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, pear and apricot followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, citron, plum, peach, papaya, melon, pineapple, ginger, honey, saffron and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of quince, pear and apricot.

Half of the wine ages for 6 months in cask. 12 months in bottle.


