|
Rosso Conero Montepasso 2019
Rosso Piceno (Marches)
|
Montepulciano (90%), Sangiovese (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blackberry, cocoa, coffee, tobacco and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
12 months in barrique and cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2023
| --