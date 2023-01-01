|
Rosso Piceno Superiore Campo delle Mura 2017
Rosso Piceno (Marches)
|
Montepulciano (70%), Sangiovese (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
12 months in cask and barrique, at least 1 year in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2023
| --