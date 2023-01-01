Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, pear, plum, linden and almond.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and plum.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 4 years.


