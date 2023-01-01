|
Madreperla Metodo Classico Brut 2017
(Marches)
Verdicchio
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, pear, plum, linden and almond.
Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and plum.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 4 years.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Stewed white meat, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|February 2023