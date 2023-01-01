Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, tangerine, pear, raspberry, pineapple, honey, hazelnut, saffron and almond.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at about 10 years.


