  Madreperla Metodo Classico Brut Edizione Zero 2010, Terre Cortesi Moncaro (Italy)

Madreperla Metodo Classico Brut Edizione Zero 2010

Terre Cortesi Moncaro (Italy)

(Marches)
Verdicchio (80%), Montepulciano (20%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Marches)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, tangerine, pear, raspberry, pineapple, honey, hazelnut, saffron and almond.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at about 10 years.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta with fish, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

February 2023


