Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Le Vele 2021
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, pear and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed crustaceans and fish, Fried fish
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|February 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 11, September 2003
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧
| January 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2023
| --