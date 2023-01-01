Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citron, pear, plum, medlar, pineapple and anise.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and citron.

4 months in steel tanks.


