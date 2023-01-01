|
Offida Pecorino Ofithe 2021
Offida (Marches)
|
Pecorino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citron, pear, plum, medlar, pineapple and anise.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and citron.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2023
| --