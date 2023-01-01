Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, pink pepper, leather, mace, licorice, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.

Aged in cask and barrique.


