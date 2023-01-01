|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Verde Ca' Ruptae 2021
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, pear, peach, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors, of apple, plum and almond.
4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta and risotto with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Fried fish
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|February 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2003
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2023
| --