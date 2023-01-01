Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and honey followed by aromas of apricot jam, orange marmalade, date, candied fruits, medlar, lychee, caramel, hazelnut, almond, saffron, vanilla and nail polish. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and honey followed by aromas of apricot jam, orange marmalade, date, candied fruits, medlar, lychee, caramel, hazelnut, almond, saffron, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey. Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.

Fermented in small barrels. 10 years in small barrels, 12 months in bottle. Fermented in small barrels. 10 years in small barrels, 12 months in bottle.

