  Mamma Mia 2008, Blasi (Italy)

Mamma Mia 2008

Blasi (Italy)

(Umbria)
Malvasia Bianca (50%), Sémillon (30%), Chenin Blanc (20%)
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Umbria)
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and honey followed by aromas of apricot jam, orange marmalade, date, candied fruits, medlar, lychee, caramel, hazelnut, almond, saffron, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.

Fermented in small barrels. 10 years in small barrels, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 15.5%

Hard and piquant cheese, Dried fruit tarts, Confectionery

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 15 °C
(59 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

February 2023


