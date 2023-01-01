|
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Classico Vigna Novali 2016
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and medlar followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pear, mango, honey, praline, thyme, almond and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
A small part ages in barrique. 10 months in steel tanks, at least 18 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Stewed and broiled fish, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|February 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2023
| --