Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and medlar followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pear, mango, honey, praline, thyme, almond and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and medlar followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pear, mango, honey, praline, thyme, almond and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

A small part ages in barrique. 10 months in steel tanks, at least 18 months in bottle. A small part ages in barrique. 10 months in steel tanks, at least 18 months in bottle.

