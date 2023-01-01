Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, blueberry, strawberry, pomegranate, carob, chocolate, tobacco and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

12 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.


