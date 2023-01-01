|
Valle d'Aosta Fumin 2020
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, blueberry, strawberry, pomegranate, carob, chocolate, tobacco and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
12 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2015
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2023
| --