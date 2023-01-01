|
Irpinia Coda di Volpe Bianco di Bellona 2021
Irpinia (Campania)
Coda di Volpe
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of plum, citrus fruits, pear and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Legume soups, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧
| March 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2016
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2023
| --