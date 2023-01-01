Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of plum, citrus fruits, pear and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of plum, citrus fruits, pear and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

