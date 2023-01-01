|
Valle d'Aosta Petite Arvine Fleur Vigna Devin-Ros 2020
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Petite Arvine
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, medlar and orange blossom followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, jasmine, citron, pear, white melon, peach, pineapple, plum and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlar and citron.
9 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2015
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2023
| --