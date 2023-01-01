|
Bianco 2021
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Trebbiano della Fiamma
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of ripe peach, pear, citrus fruits and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and ripe peach.
Aged in steel tanks and barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧
| March 2023
| --