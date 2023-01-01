Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of ripe peach, pear, citrus fruits and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and ripe peach.

Aged in steel tanks and barrique.


