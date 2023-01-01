|
Trebbiano d'Abruzzo Spelt Oro 2020
Trebbiano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
|
Trebbiano d'Abruzzo
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, peach, linden, rosemary, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
4 months in steel tanks, 15 months in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fish appetizers, Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2023