Greco di Tufo Nestor 2021
Greco di Tufo (Campania)
Greco Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and medlar followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and medlar.
3 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2016
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2023
| --