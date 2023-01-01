|
Chianti Colli Senesi 2021
Chianti Colli Senesi (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (80%), Malvasia del Chianti, Canaiolo Nero (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of carnation, raspberry, blueberry and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
6 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 15%
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|April 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✭
| March 2006
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2023
| --