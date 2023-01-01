Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blueberry and blackberry. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blueberry and blackberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

