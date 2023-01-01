|
Rosso di Nè 2020
(Latium)
|
Sangiovese (70%), Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blueberry and blackberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|April 2023