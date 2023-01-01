|
Cirò Rosso Classico Solagi 2021
Cirò (Calabria)
Gaglioppo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, carnation, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, black pepper and carob.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|April 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| April 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| April 2023
| --