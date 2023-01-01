Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21

  Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Riserva Volvito 2019, Caparra & Siciliani (Italy)

Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Riserva Volvito 2019

Caparra & Siciliani (Italy)

Cirò (Calabria)
Gaglioppo
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Cirò (Calabria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of strawberry, blueberry, carob, cocoa, black pepper, tobacco, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and strawberry.

24 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

April 2023


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2016   ✧✧✧✧     April 2021       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧     November 2021       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧     April 2023       --    

Other Caparra & Siciliani's wines 


Wine List



