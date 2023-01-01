Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21

  Terre di Orazio Dry Muscat 2022, Cantina di Venosa (Italy)  

Terre di Orazio Dry Muscat 2022

Cantina di Venosa (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Moscato Bianco
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Basilicata)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, banana and white rose followed by aromas of broom, peach, bergamot, lychee and pear.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, banana and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and mushrooms, Stewed crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

April 2023


