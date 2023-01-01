|
Terre di Orazio Dry Muscat 2022
(Basilicata)
|
Moscato Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭❂
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, banana and white rose followed by aromas of broom, peach, bergamot, lychee and pear.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, banana and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and mushrooms, Stewed crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2023