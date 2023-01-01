Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, banana and white rose followed by aromas of broom, peach, bergamot, lychee and pear.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, banana and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.


