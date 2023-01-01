|
Vernaccia di San Gimignano 2021
Vernaccia di San Gimignano (Tuscany)
Vernaccia di San Gimignano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, peach, pear, anise and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Fried fish, Pasta and risotto with fish and mushrooms, Fish soups, Sauteed fish
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|April 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2006
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2023
| --