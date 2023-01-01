|
Curiale 2021
(Calabria)
Greco Bianco, Pecorello
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, lemon grass, pineapple, pear, plum, mango and linden.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|April 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| April 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2023
| --