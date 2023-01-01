|
Terre di Orazio Rosé 2022
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭❂
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and peach followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, banana, strawberry and blueberry.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|April 2023