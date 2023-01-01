|
Mastrogiurato Special Edition 2019
(Calabria)
|
Gaglioppo (70%), Greco Nero (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of carnation, black cherry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, leather, licorice, mace, black pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
1 year in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|April 2023