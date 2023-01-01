Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of carnation, black cherry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, leather, licorice, mace, black pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

1 year in barrique, 6 months in bottle.


