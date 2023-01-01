|
Vermentino di Gallura Spera 2021
Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
|
Vermentino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, plum, pear, passion fruit, tangerina, peach and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2023
| --