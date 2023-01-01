|
Vernaccia di San Gimignano Riserva Sanice 2019
Vernaccia di San Gimignano (Tuscany)
|
Vernaccia di San Gimignano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citron, pear, pineapple, medlar, peach, hazelnut, honey and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond.
12 months in steel tanks, 18 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|April 2023