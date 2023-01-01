Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citron, pear, pineapple, medlar, peach, hazelnut, honey and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citron, pear, pineapple, medlar, peach, hazelnut, honey and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond.

12 months in steel tanks, 18 months in bottle. 12 months in steel tanks, 18 months in bottle.

