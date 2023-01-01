Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, impenetrable to light. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, impenetrable to light.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blackberry, black currant, cocoa, carob, tobacco, licorice, leather, mace, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

12 months in barrique, at least one year in bottle.


