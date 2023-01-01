|
Sicilia Rosso Lannì 2020
(Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola, Merlot, Syrah
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of carob, blackberry, tobacco, vanilla and dried fig.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
Aged in casks used for the production of fortified wines.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2023
| --