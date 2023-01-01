Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of carob, blackberry, tobacco, vanilla and dried fig.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

Aged in casks used for the production of fortified wines.


