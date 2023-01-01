|
Vermouth Bianco
(Sicily)
|
Inzolia
| Fortified Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of artemisia, citrus fruit peel and juniper followed by aromas of chamomile, cinchona, elder flower and mace.
Sweet and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of artemisia, juniper and elder flower.
Produced with a wine made with Inzolia grape to which are added flavors.
|
|
Alcohol: 16.5%
|
Aperitifs, Cheese and dried fruit appetizers
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Fortified Wines)
|
|May 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧
| November 2017
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧
| May 2023
| --