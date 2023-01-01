|
Inarì 2021
(Sicily)
Inzolia
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭❂
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and peach followed by aromas of broom, jasmine, citrus fruits and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12%
Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|May 2023