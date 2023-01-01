|
Kosho
(Sicily)
Inzolia, Catarratto
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭❂
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of medlar, pear, pineapple, citrus fruits and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.
3 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12%
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish and crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy products, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|May 2023