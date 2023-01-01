|
Marina Cvetic Syrah 2017
(Abruzzo)
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, black pepper and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
Aged in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2023