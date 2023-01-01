Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Cremovo, Alagna (Italy)  

Cremovo

Alagna (Italy)

(Sicily)
Grillo, Catarratto, Inzolia
Fortified Wine Fortified Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Sicily)
Intense mahogany and nuances of mahogany, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of marzipan, date and caramel followed by aromas of dried fig, vanilla and rancho.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of marzipan, date and caramel.

Produced with Marsala Fine and added flavoring.

Alcohol: 16.5%

Tarts with fruit and cream, confectionery

Suggested glass Fortified Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Fortified Wines)

May 2023


