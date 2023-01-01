|
Cremovo
(Sicily)
Grillo, Catarratto, Inzolia
| Fortified Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
Intense mahogany and nuances of mahogany, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of marzipan, date and caramel followed by aromas of dried fig, vanilla and rancho.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of marzipan, date and caramel.
Produced with Marsala Fine and added flavoring.
Alcohol: 16.5%
Tarts with fruit and cream, confectionery
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Fortified Wines)
|May 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧
| November 2017
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧
| February 2021
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧
| May 2023
| --