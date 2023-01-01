|
Griarì 2021
(Sicily)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, apple and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|May 2023