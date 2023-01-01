Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, apple and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach and pineapple. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, apple and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

