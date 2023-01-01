Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, citrus fruits and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, wisteria, jasmine, pear, apricot, peach and butter. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, citrus fruits and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, wisteria, jasmine, pear, apricot, peach and butter.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and apricot. Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and apricot.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.

