|
Valle d'Aosta Blanc de Morgex et de La Salle Metodo Classico Extra Brut X.T. 2019
Blanc de Morgex et de La Salle (Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Prié Blanc
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, citrus fruits and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, wisteria, jasmine, pear, apricot, peach and butter.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and apricot.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Fried fish, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|May 2023