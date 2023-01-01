Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, citrus fruits and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, wisteria, jasmine, pear, kiwi, peach, mineral and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, citrus fruits and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, wisteria, jasmine, pear, kiwi, peach, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and kiwi. Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and kiwi.

The base wine ferments part in cask and part in steel tanks. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months. The base wine ferments part in cask and part in steel tanks. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.

