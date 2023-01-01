|
Valle d'Aosta Blanc de Morgex et de La Salle Metodo Classico Pas Dosé Glacier 2019
Blanc de Morgex et de La Salle (Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Prié Blanc
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, citrus fruits and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, wisteria, jasmine, pear, kiwi, peach, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and kiwi.
The base wine ferments part in cask and part in steel tanks. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Broiled crustaceans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|May 2023