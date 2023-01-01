Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of citrus fruit peel, quince jam and dried fig followed by aromas of date, walnut husk and rancho.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince jam, date and dried fig.

The must is produced from late harvest grapes, fermented and macerated with the skin. 3 months in steel tanks.


