Oarì Orange Wine
(Sicily)
Other Grapes
White Wine
Score: ✧✧✧
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of citrus fruit peel, quince jam and dried fig followed by aromas of date, walnut husk and rancho.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of quince jam, date and dried fig.
The must is produced from late harvest grapes, fermented and macerated with the skin. 3 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.8%
Stuffed pasta with fish, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms
Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
May 2023