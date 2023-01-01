Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Oarì Orange Wine, Alagna (Italy)  

Oarì Orange Wine

Alagna (Italy)

(Sicily)
Other Grapes
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Sicily)
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of citrus fruit peel, quince jam and dried fig followed by aromas of date, walnut husk and rancho.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince jam, date and dried fig.

The must is produced from late harvest grapes, fermented and macerated with the skin. 3 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.8%

Stuffed pasta with fish, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

May 2023


