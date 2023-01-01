Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, pineapple and flint. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, pineapple and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

4 months in steel tanks. 4 months in steel tanks.

