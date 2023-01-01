|
Bianco 2021
(Tuscany)
|
Vermentino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, pineapple and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2023