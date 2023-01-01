Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency. Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, dried fig and citrus fruit peel followed by aromas of date, hazelnut, honey, almond, licorice, leather and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, dried fig and citrus fruit peel followed by aromas of date, hazelnut, honey, almond, licorice, leather and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, hazelnut and honey. Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, hazelnut and honey.

Aged in cask. Aged in cask.

