|
Marsala Vergine Baglio Baiata 1999
Marsala (Sicily)
|
Grillo, Catarratto
| Fortified Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, dried fig and citrus fruit peel followed by aromas of date, hazelnut, honey, almond, licorice, leather and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, hazelnut and honey.
Aged in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 19%
|
Aperitifs, Hard and piquant cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Fortified Wines)
|
|May 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 31, June 2005
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2010
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2017
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2021
| --
|1999
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2023
| --