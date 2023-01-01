|
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Superiore Villa Gemma 2021
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Montepulciano
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate, blueberry, blackberry, plum, apple and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
3 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta with meat, Roasted fish, Broiled fish, Roasted white meat, Dairy products, Legume soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)
|May 2023