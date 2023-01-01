Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Superiore Villa Gemma 2021, Masciarelli (Italy)

Masciarelli (Italy)

Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Montepulciano
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate, blueberry, blackberry, plum, apple and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

3 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with meat, Roasted fish, Broiled fish, Roasted white meat, Dairy products, Legume soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
May 2023


Other Masciarelli's wines 


