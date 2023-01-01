Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate, blueberry, blackberry, plum, apple and peach. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate, blueberry, blackberry, plum, apple and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

3 months in steel tanks. 3 months in steel tanks.

