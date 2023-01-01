Deep ruby red and and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of peony, blackberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, lavender, cinnamon, face powder, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

At least 24 months in barrique, at least 18 months in bottle.


