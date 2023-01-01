Brilliant ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and geranium followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blueberry and black currant.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

Ages in cement tanks.


