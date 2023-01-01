|
Maremma Toscana Rosso Mandriolo 2022
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (80%), Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Petit Verdot (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧❂
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and geranium followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blueberry and black currant.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
Ages in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Meat appetizers, Legume soups, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|June 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧
| May 2013
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧
| November 2013
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧
| June 2014
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✭
| May 2015
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧
| May 2016
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧
| June 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧❂
| January 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧❂
| December 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧❂
| January 2021
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧❂
| June 2023
| --