Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Maremma Toscana Rosso Mandriolo 2022, Moris Farms (Italy)  

Maremma Toscana Rosso Mandriolo 2022

Moris Farms (Italy)

Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (80%), Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Petit Verdot (20%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧

Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and geranium followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blueberry and black currant.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

Ages in cement tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Meat appetizers, Legume soups, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

June 2023


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2011   ✧✧✧     May 2013       --    
2012   ✧✧✧     November 2013       --    
2013   ✧✧✧     June 2014       --    
2014   ✧✧     May 2015       --    
2015   ✧✧✧     May 2016       --    
2016   ✧✧✧     June 2017       --    
2017   ✧✧✧     January 2019       --    
2018   ✧✧✧     December 2019       --    
2019   ✧✧✧     January 2021       --    
2022   ✧✧✧     June 2023       --    

Other Moris Farms's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
Would You Buy Canned Wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In what region are being produced the best wines of France?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in June?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2023 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.