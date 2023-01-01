|
Maremma Toscana Ansonica Amor 2021
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Ansonica
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, plum, citron, pineapple and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Aperitifs, Fish appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Dairy products, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|June 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| --