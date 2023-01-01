Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  'Nzeme 2022, Odoardi (Italy)  

'Nzeme 2022

Odoardi (Italy)

(Calabria)
Gewürztraminer, Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco, Riesling Italico
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Calabria)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and hawthorn followed by aromas of jasmine, citron, peach, pear and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and citron.

3 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Aperitifs, Fish appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Dairy products, Eggs

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

June 2023


