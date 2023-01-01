|
'Nzeme 2022
(Calabria)
|
Gewürztraminer, Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco, Riesling Italico
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and hawthorn followed by aromas of jasmine, citron, peach, pear and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and citron.
3 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Aperitifs, Fish appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|June 2023