|
Terra Damia 2016
(Calabria)
|
Gaglioppo, Magliocco, Nerello Cappuccio, Greco Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, carob, cocoa, tobacco, rhubarb, toffee, mace, licorice, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
Aged in barrique and steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2023