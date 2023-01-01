Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, tamarind, carob, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, tamarind, carob, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

12 months in barrique. 12 months in barrique.

