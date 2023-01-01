|
Negroamaro F 2020
(Apulia)
|
Negroamaro
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, tamarind, carob, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
12 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| --